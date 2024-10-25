Canada Condemns Military Cooperation Between N. Korea, Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada has expressed deep concern regarding the deployment of North Korean military personnel to fight in the war against Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a message on the Canadian of Foreign Affairs' (Global Affairs Canada) social page .

“Canada is gravely concerned that North Korean were deployed to Russia, which contravenes UN Security Council resolutions. Canada condemns the increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia,” the ministry stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 18, the National Intelligence Service of South Korea announced that the North Korean regime had decided to send 12,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

According to intelligence sources, Pyongyang began dispatching its special forces to Russia on October 8. During the first phase, about 1,500 North Korean military personnel arrived on four landing ships accompanied by three Russian vessels. The North Korean troops are stationed in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk, and Blagoveshchensk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on October 22 that Ukraine has information regarding the preparation of two brigades of North Korean servicemen, each consisting of 6,000 personnel.