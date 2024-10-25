Storm Death Toll In The Philippines Rises To 65

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Reports indicate that Typhoon Trami has resulted in at least 65 fatalities in the Philippines.

The deadly storm, which triggered landslides and severe flooding, has left dozens of people missing and has displaced thousands from their homes.

Officials stated that the typhoon struck early Friday, October 25. The impact has been devastating, with many communities struggling to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

Currently, the storm is moving toward Vietnam and is expected to reach the country by Sunday. However, there are concerns that strong winds in the South China Sea could alter its path, potentially bringing it back toward the Philippines.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos expressed concern during an emergency meeting with executive officials about the possibility of the storm returning. The situation remains fluid as authorities monitor its progression.

Typhoon Trami has affected the lives of over 2.6 million people, with approximately 320,000 individuals seeking refuge in evacuation centers or with relatives.

The impact of Typhoon Trami has been severe, prompting urgent responses from officials and raising concerns about its potential return. As recovery efforts continue, the focus remains on providing aid and ensuring the safety of those affected by this natural disaster.

