Groundbreaking Ceremony For Cornerstone Treatment Center Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The foster care system is meant to protect children, but it often leaves them more vulnerable than before.” - Margie BarillaMISSOURI, KS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the growing national crisis surrounding foster care and human trafficking, Cornerstone Center, is excited to announce the long-anticipated groundbreaking for the upcoming location site at 10 South Hospital Drive, Fulton, MO. The treatment center will provide essential support to displaced foster care youth and at-risk children, particularly those vulnerable to human trafficking.



Across the country, more than 400,000 children are currently in foster care, with many facing significant risks once they age out of the system. Without stable housing, education, financial literacy or support, foster youth are at an increased risk of exploitation. Studies reveal that 60% of child trafficking victims have had some involvement with the foster care system. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for safe and supportive spaces, like the new Cornerstone Treatment Center.



The Cornerstone Treatment Center will serve as a sanctuary for displaced foster care youth and at-risk individuals, offering not only shelter but also mental health services, job training, educational support, and critical interventions to prevent and recover from trafficking situations. The center aims to provide trauma-informed care and holistic support to help these young individuals transition successfully into adulthood, far removed from the dangers of exploitation.



Visionary Margie Barilla, CEO of Cornerstone Treatment Center stated, "The foster care system is meant to protect children, but it often leaves them more vulnerable than before. With so many youths aging out without the necessary life skills and support, we must create a peaceful haven for healing and opportunity. This treatment center will be a model for other communities looking to step up and protect their most vulnerable citizens."



While the facility will focus on serving the state of Missouri community, this issue is national in scope. The need for similar treatment centers across the country is growing, as more resources are required to support displaced foster care youth and combat the increasing threat of 220+K children in the United States that are trafficked.



The groundbreaking event will include information on programming and treatment center layout. Attendees will learn more about the facility's mission and commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of vulnerable youth.



For more information about the groundbreaking event or Cornerstone Treatment Center's programs, please contact ... .

Angela McCoy

Full Circle Consulting Group, LLC.

+1 818-836-4814

email us here

