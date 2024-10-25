KOIS Charts Expansion Of Global Footprint With Senior Hire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Florian Kemmerich, Managing Partner, KOIS, October 2024

.Senior impact investing exec Florian Kemmerich joins as Managing Partner .Kemmerich has mobilized nearly USD$1 billion for impactful enterprises and funds

- François de Borchgrave, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of KOISBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KOIS, a global leader in impact investing and innovative finance, has appointed Florian Kemmerich as Managing Partner of its Advisory Business.With this strategic leadership addition, KOIS aims to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position as a pioneer in innovative finance, focusing on healthcare, education & skilling, climate & nature and gender.Kemmerich, a seasoned expert in impact investing and capital advisory, brings decades of experience in driving growth, structuring innovative finance solutions, and scaling high-impact businesses globally. His track record spans leadership roles in the impact investing and the healthcare sector, with expertise in blended finance, growth-stage strategies, and capital mobilization. His background aligns with KOIS' vision to catalyze sustainable, scalable solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges."We are thrilled to welcome Florian to the KOIS family," said François de Borchgrave, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of KOIS. "His deep expertise in healthcare, capital advisory, and impact investing makes him the perfect leader to take our advisory business to the next level. Florian's innovative approach and growth-focused mindset are exactly what we need to expand our global footprint and make an even greater impact."Charles-Antoine Janssen, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of KOIS, added: "Florian's extensive experience, particularly in the healthcare sector and impact investing solutions, combined with his proven ability to mobilize capital and lead cross-border teams, will significantly strengthen our global presence. His leadership will be instrumental in growing KOIS Advisory's influence and client base."Kemmerich's passion for impact finance is rooted in his desire to drive meaningful change. He has led numerous fundraising initiatives, successfully mobilizing nearly USD$1 billion for impactful enterprises and funds. His background includes roles as Managing Partner of Bamboo Capital Partners, where he led the firm's transformation into a leading blended finance platform, and more recently leading Palladium's Capital Advisory business. In the past, he has held senior executive positions in the healthcare industry with Olympus and B. Braun.Florian Kemmerich said:“Joining KOIS represents an incredible opportunity to align my personal and professional values. My dedication to improving lives through healthcare, economic empowerment, and climate-focused solutions, combined with KOIS' expertise in innovative finance, provides a unique platform to deliver scalable, sustainable solutions. I am excited for this next phase of growth and expansion.”As Managing Partner of KOIS Advisory, Kemmerich will oversee the company's operations across its global offices, including Brussels, Mumbai, and Nairobi. His focus will be on expanding KOIS' services, driving innovative capital advisory solutions, and securing new partnerships & mandates that align with the firm's mission of generating measurable social and environmental impact.KOIS remains committed to delivering sustainable impact through innovative financial structures and solutions. With Florian Kemmerich leading the Advisory Business, KOIS is poised for an exciting new chapter of growth and global impact.ENDSAbout KOISKOIS is a leading international impact investment and innovative finance advisory firm. We turn projects with high societal and environmental impact into tangible investment propositions for public and private sector clients. We do so by creating innovative financing mechanisms and fund management. We deploy capital in social enterprises and investment funds to generate a financial return, and meaningful and positive impact on society and the environment.For more information, visit

