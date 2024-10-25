Coeas Welcomes German Businesses At Asia Pacific Conference

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 25 (KNN) The Centre of Excellence for Aspiring SMEs (CoEAS), a collaboration between IFCI and FISME, plans to connect with German businesses present at the 18th Asia Pacific of German Business (APK).

The centre welcomes all German businesses and looks forward to fostering productive partnerships at the event.

CoEAS, established as a specialised institution to support the growth of India's SME sector, primarily focuses on facilitating access to various funding channels, including equity capital through IPO, private equity, venture capital funds, and capital markets.

The centre has positioned itself as a comprehensive support hub for emerging businesses.

Beyond financial facilitation, CoEAS offers an extensive range of professional services encompassing equity and business valuations, legal advisory, and assistance in business restructuring.

The centre particularly specialises in facilitating joint ventures, international collaborations, and technology partnerships, making it a valuable resource for businesses seeking cross-border opportunities.

This outreach to German businesses at the APK conference underscores CoEAS's commitment to expanding its collaborative framework and fostering international business relationships.

The centre maintains an open stance for potential partnerships, emphasising its role in bridging the gap between Indian SMEs and global business opportunities.

