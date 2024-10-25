Disaster Recovery For Affected Businesses

MENAFN - 3BL) Authored by Baker Tilly's Anthony Ollmann , Derek W. Royster , James S. Miller , Heath Whitaker

With the Southeast dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, businesses looking to pick up the pieces may be unsure where to begin and the road to recovery can feel overwhelming. The weight of rebuilding amid the devastation is daunting. It's important to remember that you are not alone. With available resources and a clear, organized approach, you can navigate the rebuilding process more effectively and regain control in the aftermath of the storms. Start by following these steps.

Step 1: Contact your insurance

First and foremost, contact your insurance company before making any major decisions or hiring contractors. Understanding your coverage, deductibles and the claim process is key to avoiding unnecessary complications down the road. Be sure to document all damage thoroughly with photos and videos.

Step 2: Hire a contractor (but proceed with caution)

Once you begin the process of hiring a contractor, proceed with caution. Fraudulent contractors often prey on vulnerable property owners in the aftermath of disasters. Always request a contractor's license number and verify it through your state's licensing board. Similarly, try not to allow the stress of the situation to cloud your judgment – obtain a written contract that clearly defines the scope of work, cost, completion timeline and payment terms. Contracts should also document any changes that may arise later to prevent disputes.

Step 3: Stay involved in repair process

It's also important to stay involved throughout the repair process. Regular check-ins will allow you to ensure that the work is progressing as agreed upon. Ask for photos of completed work in areas you can't easily access, such as roofs or crawl spaces. Before making final payments, take the time to inspect the work and confirm that all tasks have been completed to the contract specifications.

Patience is key

While it may seem tempting to rush the process when opportunity allows, doing so can lead to costly mistakes. Avoid hiring the first person who knocks on your door, no matter how urgent the situation may seem. It's worth taking the time to research contractors, check references and verify insurance. Similarly, be cautious of any high-pressure sales tactics or requests for large upfront payments. Legitimate contractors will provide clear payment schedules and require only reasonable deposits.

As you move forward, keep in mind that you have support. By staying proactive, tapping into the right resources, verifying credentials and documenting each step, you can sidestep common pitfalls. Rushing decisions or skipping crucial steps can lead to further complications, but with a thoughtful and measured approach, you can rebuild stronger and more resilient than ever.

We're here to help

Read more about Baker Tilly's recommended five dos and don'ts to consider when recovering from a disaster. Connect with a Baker Tilly specialist today to learn more.