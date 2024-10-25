Five Injured In Israel By Rocket Hit From Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 25 (IANS) A rocket fired from Lebanon hit a Druze town of Majd Al Krum in northern Israel, injuring at least five people, including two in critical condition, Israeli sources reported Friday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strike was part of a barrage that included about 30 rockets, which were launched from Lebanon at locations in the Upper Galilee area. "Some of them were intercepted," the IDF said, adding, "hits were identified."

Video footage on social showed the rocket hit a club in the town, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported that a woman in her 20s and another person were critically injured, and three others sustained moderate-to-serious wounds.