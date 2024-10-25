Financial Calendar - Icelandic Salmon
10/25/2024 9:32:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bíldudalur, 25th of October 2024.
FINANCIAL YEAR 2024
18.11.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q3
18.02.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q4
25.4.2025 - Annual Report 2024
FINANCIAL YEAR 2025
20.05.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q1
18.06.2025 - Annual General Meeting
21.08.2025 - Half-yearly Report
06.11.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q3
Changed date for Q3 2024 reporting
Please note that the dates are subject to change. Changes will be communicated through Stock Exchange announcements and the company's homepage, .
The results will be published through the company's homepage, and other newswires at about 06:30 am CET.
