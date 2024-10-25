عربي


Financial Calendar - Icelandic Salmon


10/25/2024 9:32:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bíldudalur, 25th of October 2024.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2024

18.11.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q3

18.02.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q4

25.4.2025 - Annual Report 2024

FINANCIAL YEAR 2025

20.05.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q1

18.06.2025 - Annual General Meeting

21.08.2025 - Half-yearly Report

06.11.2025 - Quarterly Report - Q3

Changed date for Q3 2024 reporting

Please note that the dates are subject to change. Changes will be communicated through Stock Exchange announcements and the company's homepage, .


The results will be published through the company's homepage, and other newswires at about 06:30 am CET.



