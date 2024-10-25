(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian fund TRBL11 has encountered significant hurdles following the partial closure of its property in Contagem, Minas Gerais. This development has caused a stir in markets and raised questions about the fund's management practices.



TRBL11's shares dropped by over 6% on the B3 stock exchange, making it the worst performer in the IFIX index. The fund's value has decreased by approximately 7.8% over the past five trading days.



The property at the center of this issue serves as a logistics center for Correios, Brazil's national postal service. Correios announced a temporary halt to operations in a small section of the facility due to structural concerns. However, during an inspection, TRBL11's management discovered that Correios had suspended activities throughout the entire property.







Images of an alleged engineering report from March began circulating among investors, highlighting various issues with the property. When questioned, Rio Bravo Investimentos, one of TRBL11's management firms, stated they had been monitoring the property for about a year, consistently affirming the building's stability.



TRBL11's management released a statement addressing investors' concerns. They acknowledged that part of the property's landfill had settled, leading to structural issues. The fund claimed that Correios was contractually responsible for the building's maintenance but had neglected necessary upkeep.

TRBL11 Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Correios Property Dispute

Correios contested this claim, stating that their contract clearly assigns responsibility for structural repairs to the landlord. The postal service provided a timeline of their communications with TRBL11, detailing multiple attempts to address the building's issues dating back to April 2023.



Despite these challenges, TRBL11's management remains optimistic about resolving the situation. They have initiated discussions with relevant authorities to secure approval for emergency repairs. The fund anticipates presenting a detailed action plan within a week and expects the property to be fully operational within 60 days.



This incident has highlighted the complexities of managing large-scale real estate investment and the importance of clear communication between property owners and tenants.

