Al Ahli Eye Points In 'Tough' Al Rayyan Clash

Doha: Al Ahli coach Igor Biscan said his team will be firing on all cylinders when they meet Al Rayyan in the Ooredoo Stars League at Ahmad Bin Ali tomorrow.

The Brigadiers – currently second in the standings with 14 points from seven games – are coming back to action after their first defeat of the season against table-toppers Al Duhail.

With the top flight nearing its halfway mark, Biscan wants his side to keep close pursuit of Al Duhail, who lead by four points.

“We will make every effort to get the points, and I am certain that the team will appear better in the match against Al Rayyan. Our focus will be on winning and coming out with the points,” the Al Ahli coach told a pre-match press conference.

Despite a win over Al Khor in the last round, Al Rayyan are still struggling in eighth place with nine points. They aim to bounce back having lost to Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.



Al Rayyan players in action during a training session.

Biscan said Al Rayyan are formidable opponents who will pose a difficult challenge for his side.

“We will face a strong and experienced team that has played many matches in the league and AFC Champions League Elite. It will be a tough match but I have confidence in our team's ability to give a good performance to return to winning form,” he said.

Defender Amin Tihi said Al Ahli will learn from mistakes in the loss to Al Duhail.

“It is important to benefit from the negative aspects that appeared for the team in the last match and turn them into positives. We are fully confident in our ability to reach a positive result,” he said.

The eighth round kicks off tomorrow with two simultaneous matches. Umm Salal will take on Al Khor at Grand Hamad Stadium, while Al Shahania face Al Shamal at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium.

After a loss to Al Gharafa in the previous round, Umm Salal, now seventh in the standings, will look to add to their 10 points. Al Khor hope to climb from the bottom after their defeat to Al Rayyan.

Meanwhile, Baghdad Bounedjah-powered Al Shamal will be brimming with confidence against Al Shahania after an emphatic 5-2 win over Al Arabi last week.

Al Shamal are sixth with 10 points, one behind Al Gharafa and Al Wakrah, and two adrift of third-placed Al Sadd, who meet Al Wakrah on Sunday. Al Shahania are 11th in the standings with five points.