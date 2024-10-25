Tropical Storm Hits The Philippines, Takes 23 Lives
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- A storm raging through the Philippines has claimed 23 lives and forced more than 150 people to flee their houses, according to the country's weather agency.
The storm is heading westwards through the northern heights toward the South China Sea at 99 km/h speed, said the agency, statements of which were picked up here.
The tropical storm (labelled Trami) has submerged villages in the north. The government has ordered shutdown of schools and companies in the regions hard hit by the storm, amid a raging deluge that demolished properties on a wide scale.
The civil defense department reported that more than 150,000 people had taken up refuge in sheltering sites.
The Philippines is regularly hit by some 20 tropical storms per year. (end)
