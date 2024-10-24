Three Dead, Five Injured In Balqa Road Accident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- The Balqa Civil Defense Directorate's rescue and ambulance teams responded to a collision between two on Al-Sitteen Street in the Balqa Governorate on Thursday night, according to the Public Security Directorate's spokesperson.Three persons were killed and five others were in the tragedy, he continued. The ambulance crews took the deceased to Al-Salt Governmental Hospital after administering the required first aid to the injured. The collision is being investigated, and the injured are being treated.