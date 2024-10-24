Three Dead, Five Injured In Balqa Road Accident
Date
10/24/2024 11:01:06 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- The Balqa Civil Defense Directorate's rescue and ambulance teams responded to a collision between two vehicles
on Al-Sitteen Street in the Balqa Governorate on Thursday night, according to the Public Security Directorate's spokesperson.
Three persons were killed and five others were injured
in the tragedy, he continued. The ambulance crews took the deceased to Al-Salt Governmental Hospital after administering the required first aid to the injured. The collision is being investigated, and the injured are being treated.
MENAFN24102024000117011021ID1108817329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.