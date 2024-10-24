JKPC Missive To PM: 'Rogue Editors In J & K Running Blackmail Rings'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Srinagar- The Jammu Kashmir Press Corps (JKPC), the region's only registered association, has expressed grave concern over the resurgence of unethical practices within a section of the media fraternity in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press statement, the JKPC has called upon Prime Narendra Modi to take immediate and decisive action against individuals it accuses of operating blackmail rings under the guise of journalism.

According to the JKPC, certain editors and journalists, described as“black sheep” within the newspaper community, are allegedly engaging in blackmailing tactics, pressuring government officials, particularly those within the J&K Information Department. These individuals are said to have a history of involvement in such activities, which previously came under scrutiny before reforms were introduced post-2019.

“Prior to 2019, some media organizations in J&K, particularly a select few newspapers, had monopolized the journalistic fraternity and were involved in unethical practices, including blackmailing government departments,” the JKPC stated. The association pointed out that reforms introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi brought about much-needed transparency in the distribution of government advertisements, restoring fairness to the process.

However, the JKPC warns that there has been a resurgence of unethical practices, with certain editors and media owners allegedly using their influence to malign government officials and blackmail departments for personal gain.“These individuals, who have been involved in criminal cases and have been previously booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), are now misusing their political connections with newly elected legislators to further their vested interests,” the statement noted.

The JKPC also highlighted the disturbing trend of these so-called journalists using their newspapers, some of which reportedly print as few as 50-100 copies, as tools for defamation and personal vendettas. The association claims these actions have created a climate of fear among officials, who are being targeted with baseless accusations and personal attacks.

“These rogue elements are tarnishing the reputation of the entire journalistic community in Kashmir,” the JKPC emphasized, adding that it had resolved to send letters containing the names of the alleged blackmailer editors and fake media houses to the Prime Minister's Office, the Home Minister's Office, and the Press Council of India.

The JKPC urged the government to take stringent measures against these individuals, arguing that holding them accountable is necessary to preserve the credibility of the press in Jammu and Kashmir.“Only through strict action can we ensure that the media remains a force for truth and accountability, rather than a tool for personal vendettas and corrupt practices,” the association concluded.