Zelensky: Victory Plan Aimed At Partners, Internal Plan Focused On Ukraine's Unity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Victory Plan is aimed at Ukraine's partners, while the Internal Strengthening Plan addresses internal efforts - both on the front lines and the home front.

He mentioned this in his evening address , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Today, I held a Staff meeting. As always, there were many different issues discussed. I want to focus on a special assignment to the members of the Staff and other officials. Right now, Ukraine needs to develop an internal Strengthening Plan. A plan that, together with the Victory Plan, will provide Ukraine with the right solutions to all the challenges of this year and next year. The Victory Plan is aimed at our partners – at their certainty regarding Ukraine's place in the security architecture, whether they are ready for Ukraine to win, and whether the partners want to see the post-war security system really reliable,” the President said.

He emphasized: The Victory Plan – if carried out by our partners – will provide all the answers.

: Onon

“And it's clear that there's also an internal part to this work. Positions on the frontline and in the rear. What needs strengthening. The issue of justice in Ukraine, which is especially pressing. Our economy – our jobs, the development of industries that are critical for Ukraine. Protection against Russian disinformation. Social protection for people. Many areas require clear answers – what steps we are taking and who is responsible for implementing specific steps. This internal Strengthening Plan will also guarantee Ukraine's unity. When you work for the state, you feel that you are with the state, alongside millions of others who want Ukraine to win. That's how it should be,” Zelensky noted.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a Staff meeting, with key topics including preparation for the heating season and the development of the Internal Strengthening Plan for Ukraine.