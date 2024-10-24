Russians Significantly Ramping Up Use Of Air Bombs In Kharkiv Region Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout 2024, the Russian forces have launched more than 3,700 on Kharkiv region using KAB guided air bombs, compared to just over 100 such strikes in 2023.

This information was shared by Ukraine's of Internal Affairs , Ihor Klymenko, according to Ukrinform.

During an operational meeting that included Oleh Syniehubov, chief of the regional military administration, MP Oleh Bondarenko, emergency services chief Andrii Danyk, and local military and officials, Klymenko highlighted the increased intensity of Russian targeting and civilian infrastructure.

The meeting also addressed preparations for critical winter needs, such as ensuring the availability of backup power supplies for hospitals and social facilities, operating Points of Invincibility for public support, and organizing the evacuation of civilians.

Klymenko emphasized that the Russian military is significantly ramping up its use of KAB air bombs.

“Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 3,700 airstrikes using KABs, while in 2023 there were just over 100. The majority of the targeted facilities are energy and civilian infrastructure,” Klymenko noted.

He also pointed out that local authorities, alongside emergency services, have installed over 20 mobile gas boilers to provide alternative heating for residents of multi-story buildings.

The meeting also approved plans to increase police and National Guard patrols, bolster emergency response teams, and deploy additional personnel and equipment from other regions if needed.

In the event of power outages, traffic officers will be deployed to critical intersections in Kharkiv to ensure safety.

As Klymenko noted, "We are fully aware of the extent of Russian terror against civilians and have response plans for any scenario."

Earlier reports indicated that the evacuation in Kupiansk district is becoming increasingly difficult as the Russian forces continue shelling river crossings along the Oskil River.