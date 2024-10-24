GCC Chief Urges Scaling Up Relief Effort For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi met with Deputy Prime of the Lebanese Republic Dr. Saadeh Al-Shami on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Group meetings in Washington on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General reaffirmed the GCC's support for the brotherly Lebanese people during these challenging times, according to a press release from the GCC Secretariat.

He expressed the member states' solidarity with Lebanon and called for intensified international and regional efforts to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of civilians and protect them from the repercussions of the war.

He expressed hope that Lebanon would overcome these challenges and achieve security and stability.

The meeting also discussed the GCC-Lebanese relations across various sectors, and the Secretary-General commended the numerous humanitarian efforts that the GCC states have provided and continue to extend to Lebanon to help it cope with these difficult circumstances.

The 2024 IMF-WBG annual meetings continue between Monday, October 21 to Saturday, October 26 with the main ministerial meetings and events taking place on October 22-25. (end)

