Delivered at the South China Sea in Ha Long, Vietnam.

By Catherine West

[...] In the UK we have a relatively new government, elected in July this year... and many people have asked me as the new for the Indo-Pacific,“how do we know that the UK is committed to the Indo-Pacific?”

After three weeks my boss, David Lammy, who is the foreign secretary, visited Vientiane as part of the ASEAN discussions and this is my third country in the region to visit since July. So we know that working together with European partners and with others in the region, we can be allies with all of the partners in ASEAN and we can join together to have a very good discussion about peace and security.

On Monday, I will go to Manila for the Women, Peace and Security conference, which will I think create a really deep understanding for myself as a new minister as to the challenges in the region. And also the importance of promoting women's leadership around this area of partnerships, rooted in respect and mutual trust.

Positioning the UK as a long-term reliable partner of the Indo-Pacific, underpinned by a shared respect for ASEAN leadership and centrality. And after that conference I will return to the UK, bringing back news of the conference and your thoughts. Because we know that after nearly 25 years of the landmark UN Security Council Resolution 1325,... in which the UK played a leading role, ...

... I will underline that our commitment to advancing participation in conflict prevention, reduction and resolution is unwavering, both in ASEAN but also globally. And it is in the same spirit that I join you here today, to set out the UK's support for collective efforts to maintain regional security and uphold international law.

Global maritime security

Let me begin by stating unambiguously that the UK wants a free and open Indo-Pacific. Because put simply, our collective global prosperity hinges on keeping the vital sea-lanes in the South China Sea open. Or the East Sea, as I believe in Vietnam you call it.

Our shared security interests also demand that we stand up for principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, through the international legal framework that protects these principles, for example, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea – or UNCLOS as we call it.

But it's not just the Indo-Pacific. Undermining international law in any situation, in any context has the potential to corrode the wider system of global governance that protects security and prosperity.

Take for example the sustainable development goals. We can hardly hope to achieve those goals without peace and security spurring on economic growth. And all of that relies heavily on having stable seas where the rule of law is upheld.

And this year we've seen a serious and sustained series of incidents, representing one of the sharpest spikes in tensions over recent years.

The use of water cannons, blocking, and ramming manoeuvres have interfered with Philippine rights and freedom of navigation. These actions, and the responses they may incite, raise the risk of serious miscalculation as well as posing a direct threat to international law. And last month Chinese law enforcement attacked Vietnamese fishermen, leaving them seriously injured.

The grave risk of instability and escalation that these incidents pose is a significant concern for the international community. Not just because of the impact it could have on global prosperity and security, but also on livelihoods and local biodiversity.

That is why the UK has and will continue to protest any action which threatens peace and stability or seeks to undermine the primacy of UNCLOS.

Keeping the South China Sea safe is our priority. And the only way we can achieve that is by working together with partners including those represented here today.

Climate and nature security

Now another crucial element to our security and prosperity is climate and nature.

After this session I will be going to visit some of the areas affected by Typhoon Yagi, to understand more deeply how the Red Cross is working to mitigate those terrible floods and hear from local people as to how they're managing about those floods.

We were among the first countries to sign the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement and we remain focussed on its ratification.

Home to over a third of world's coral reefs – this region is critical to halting and reversing the loss of the natural ecosystem. Rising sea levels risk leading to worsening maritime disputes.

And we cannot tackle the various risks unless we understand them well. So the UK is using its expertise to help.

For example, the UK Met Office is studying how changes in sea surface temperature affect migratory fish and coastal ecosystems, playing a role not just on food security but also on addressing the poor environmental impact of rising temperatures.

Back home, we have also set a landmark goal – to be the first major economy to deliver clean energy power by 2030. But acting alone is not a solution. That is why we want to work with you and partners across the world to accelerate the clean energy transition. So we are boosting progress by building on existing programmes.

Such as the Just Energy Transition Partnerships – JETP – in Indonesia and Vietnam, supporting innovative clean energy and the expansion of grids and storage.

Growth and Technology

Technology also plays a key role and is something the UK is keen to harness to help solve global challenges. Modern maritime ecosystems is becoming increasingly interconnected and digital in its nature. And more and more sophisticated technology supports improved port operations across the globe, the development of Autonomous Surface Ships will reduce the number of seafarers needed to operate a vessel.

We know how essential undersea telecoms cables are. And they will only grow in importance with the use of AI becoming more widespread. That is why the UK is working transparently with partners to develop inclusive global norms and standards for the responsible and ethical use of technology and AI, including in maritime contexts.

Working together

Finally, we know that we live in a rapidly changing world where the more closely we work, the stronger we are.

Next year, the UK will hold its third Regional Maritime Security Symposium in Southeast Asia to discuss collaboration on a range of maritime issues.

It's so encouraging to be here today and to work with Asia-Pacific partners, and as I speak, HMS Spey and HMS Tamar, our two Offshore Patrol Vessels, continue their operations in the Indo-Pacific, exercising with partners, responding to humanitarian disasters, and tackling maritime challenges.





