Germany’S PMI Shows Improvement Amid Structural Weaknesses

The Purchasing Managers' (PMI) for the eurozone rose to 49.7 in October, up from 49.6 in September.



This figure, however, fell short of the economists' consensus of 49.8 reported by "The Wall Street Journal". A PMI reading below 50 indicates ongoing contraction in the economy.



The industrial PMI increased from 45 to 45.9, surpassing expectations of 45.3. In contrast, the services PMI dipped from 51.4 to 51.2, missing the anticipated 51.5.



Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, noted that the eurozone remains stagnant, with slight economic contraction for the second consecutive month.



He highlighted deteriorating conditions in France and a modest easing of decline in Germany. For the European Central Bank (ECB ), these latest figures present an unwelcome surprise.







The persistent pressure on wages suggests that inflation in the services sector is likely to remain high. This scenario strengthens the argument for a more cautious approach to interest rate cuts.



Expectations are shifting to a reduction of just 0.25 percentage points in December, instead of the previously discussed 0.50 points.

Germany's Mixed Signals

Germany's composite PMI improved to 48.4 in October from 47.5 in September, according to preliminary data from S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank.



This result exceeded the consensus estimate of 47.6 but still indicates contraction since it remains below 50. The industrial PMI rose from 40.6 to 42.4, while the services PMI increased from 50.6 to 51.4, aligning with expectations.



De la Rubia remarked that the start of the fourth quarter showed better-than-expected results, with services growing faster and industrial decline slowing compared to previous months.



Nevertheless, he cautioned that Germany's GDP may stagnate throughout the year due to structural weaknesses such as high energy costs, increasing competition from China, and a labor shortage impacting the industrial sector.

UK Faces Declining Growth

In the UK, the composite PMI fell to 51.7 in October, marking its lowest level in eleven months and down from 52.6 in September, based on preliminary data from S&P Global.



This reading also fell short of economists' expectations of 52.4 but remains above 50, indicating continued growth. The industrial PMI decreased from 51.5 to 50.3, while the service PMI dropped from 52.4 to 51.8, both below projections.



Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, stated that business activity growth has reached its lowest point in nearly a year.



He attributed this decline to government pessimism and uncertainty ahead of the budget, which are affecting confidence and spending.



However, he noted a positive sign: a new slowdown in input cost inflation-the lowest in four years-could allow the Bank of England to adopt a more aggressive stance on interest rate cuts if this downturn deepens further.



Overall, while there are signs of slight improvement within specific sectors across Europe, underlying challenges persist that could hinder sustainable growth moving forward.

