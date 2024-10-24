Chile: Producer Price Inflation On Retreat

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone.

"Producer price inflation in Chile recorded its fourth consecutive reduction, slowing to 8.2% year-on-year in September from 9% the previous month. This is the mildest increase since February, driven by smaller hikes in and generation costs. Although costs have shown a slight increase, this trend of slowing producer inflation could be positive for consumer inflation, which already showed signs of improvement in September, falling to 4.1% year-on-year.

This lower inflation scenario could allow the Central Bank of Chile (BCCh) to continue its rate-cutting cycle, as seen in the October meeting, where the rate was reduced by 25 basis points to 5.25%. The monetary authority appears willing to continue lowering borrowing costs, aiming to support economic activity without creating excessive inflationary pressures. The prospect of declining inflation should serve as an additional positive factor for the BCCh in future decisions.

However, leaving aside the favorable inflation context, the Chilean peso has shown a somewhat more favorable performance in recent sessions, thanks to the stabilization of downward pressure on copper prices. Nonetheless, the CLP could remain under pressure if copper prices fail to consolidate a better operational outlook and the strength of the dollar persists. With the Fed easing expectations of an aggressive rate hike cycle, the market has seen a rise in USD, which has negatively impacted emerging market currencies like the Chilean peso.

In this environment, the Chilean peso faces an interesting challenge: on the one hand, the benefits of lower inflation and interest rate cuts; on the other, the persistent pressure of a global environment where commodity prices and the strength of the dollar could limit the currency's recovery. It will be crucial to monitor the evolution of copper prices and Fed policy to understand the future direction of the CLP.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.