Dana Biosphere Reserve Receives Silver Jubilee Medal From King

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Wednesday awarded the Dana Biosphere Reserve the Silver Jubilee Medal during a Royal visit to Tafila Governorate, recognising the reserve's efforts in preserving Jordan's natural heritage and biodiversity.

The Dana Biosphere Reserve, managed by the RSCN, has been leading the way in protecting biodiversity in Jordan, launching numerous environmental programmes while supporting local communities.

Raed Khawaldeh, the Director of the Dana Biosphere Reserve, expressed his gratitude for the Royal recognition, saying,“This recognition honours the work we have done over the past 25 years to safeguard nature and wildlife, while empowering the local communities.”

Dana Reserve stands out as Jordan's first to implement the concept of environmental tourism. According to Khawaldeh, the project began in the village of Dana with the opening of a guesthouse that provided new job opportunities for residents.

“With continued support from King Abdullah and the Royal Court, the guesthouse has expanded, and today the village hosts 12 lodges and eco-camps, drawing eco-tourists from around the globe,” Khawaldeh said.

Covering approximately 292 square kilometres, Dana is unique for its diverse climate zones, including the Mediterranean, Turanian-Iranian Desert, Grass, and Arabian Desert regions.

Khawaldeh said that the climate diversity supports a wide range of wildlife, including wolves, foxes, and migratory birds.

He added that the reserve has developed solar energy systems, with facilities like Rummana Campsite and the Feynan Ecolodge, which is powered entirely by solar energy and candles, and has been ranked among the top ten eco-resorts worldwide.

Fadi Nasser, Director-General of the RSCN, expressed pride in Dana reserve's achievements, noting that the Silver Jubilee Medal follows a similar honour recently awarded to the Ajloun Forest Reserve.

He said, "This medal marks years of dedicated work in protecting our natural reserves. It underscores Dana's importance as a leader in conservation and community development.”