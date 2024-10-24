Youth Empowerment In Local Governance Initiative Concludes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Oct. 24 (Petra) - The We Participate Center for Civil Society Development in Zarqa, in partnership with the Heinrich B?ll Foundation, concluded the project "From Local to National: Empowering Youth Towards Sustainable Local Administration," which sought to encourage youth and civil society involvement in local development decision-making processes.Nidal Abu Arabi, Secretary General of Administrative and Affairs at the of Local Administration, emphasized that sustainable local governance begins at the grassroots level, from villages and communities, with youth playing a crucial role.He stressed the importance of empowering youth with leadership and administrative skills, calling it a national necessity for achieving sustainable local governance.Abu Arabi also reiterated the ministry's commitment to supporting youth initiatives through training programs and providing resources to enable young people to take on leadership roles in local administration.Mahmoud AlSbaihat, Director General of the Center, highlighted that the project aligns with royal directives emphasizing the need for legislative reforms in local administration. He noted the importance of building strong foundations for local governance, in line with political modernization, to enable effective citizen participation in shaping their future.During the project's closing ceremony, recommendations were presented, focusing on enhancing citizen participation in local governance through electronic platforms. The project aimed to create a legislative framework that improves the efficiency of municipal and local councils, meeting the aspirations and development needs of the population.The initiative included two workshops aimed at training participants in research and analysis tools to ensure effective future project management.