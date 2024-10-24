TRC Employees In Kyiv Found In Possession Of USD 1.2 M SBI

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has uncovered employees of the Holosiivskyi District Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) who helped thousands of men evade mobilization. During searches, authorities found USD

1.2 million in cash.

According Ukrinform, the SBI's press service reported this.

“The SBI detained three officials of the Holosiivskyi TRC together with three civilians who had organized an illegal scheme enabling military-age men to avoid conscription. During the search they were found in possession of USD

1.2 million and luxury cars,” the statement reads.

Among those arrested was the head of the district's medical commission, who had previously been charged for similar actions and suspended but continued to influence the process.

infor

The operation was reportedly organized by a civilian who recruited clients, gathered the necessary documents, and submitted them to the TRC. The cost of the 'service' ranged from USD

2,000 to USD

15,000 per client, and involved the creation of fake military records that removed individuals from the draft registry.

During the searches, authorities confiscated documents, USD

1.2 million, EUR

45,000 in cash, and 11 luxury cars, each valued at approximately USD

100,000.

The suspects face charges of bribery and abuse of power (under multiple sections of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which carry sentences of up to 15 years in prison. The court is being asked to detain the accused. Investigations are ongoing to determine if other TRC employees were involved in the illegal activities.