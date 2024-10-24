Kuwait Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Turkiye's TUSAS
10/24/2024 9:08:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) in the capital Ankara, which left several people dead or injured.
In a press statement, the ministry underlined Kuwait's opposition to such criminal acts, while standing in solidarity with Turkiye.
The ministry also called on the international community to keep pressing and coordinating efforts for wiping out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. (end)
