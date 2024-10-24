Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3190235 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Foreign strongly condemns the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) in the capital Ankara, which left several people dead or injured.

3190179 NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai emphasizes the urgent need for reform within the UN system to ensure it can adapt to global developments in light of the growing challenges facing the world.

3190228 BERLIN -- The German pledges 96 million euros (USD 103 million) in aid for Lebanon.

3190212 TOKYO -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya emphasizes his country's consistent support for a two-state solution, and stated that Japan would contribute to the advancement of the Middle East peace process.

3190222 PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron says that his country pledged to provide 100 million euro (USD 107 million) in aid for Lebanon.

3190197 BEIRUT -- Three Lebanese soldiers were killed on Thursday in Israeli occupation airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Army reports. (end)

mt









MENAFN24102024000071011013ID1108815794