Metalert Launches National Gunalert S.A.F.E. Certification Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“MetAlert , Inc. (OTC: MLRT), renowned for its safety and security solutions through wearable monitoring and asset recovery technology, announced today the launch of a new firearm safety certification program under their Level2 Security GunAlert® brand.

Dubbed Secure All Firearms Effectively (“ S.A.F.E. ”) the program offers firearm safety instructors across North America the opportunity to introduce a new generation of responsible gun ownership and lifesaving directly to their students.

“With approximately 116,000 NRA Certified Instructors and Range Safety Officers nationwide, and thousands of independent instructors collectively reaching millions of firearm owners annually, we wanted to empower these instructors to meet firearm owners where they are and when they are thinking most about responsible gun ownership and storage,” stated Patrick Bertagna, MetAlert CEO.

“There are an estimated 4.6 million children living in a home with an unsecured loaded weapon and 36% of children have handled their parents' guns without their knowledge. While at the same time, new gun sales are skyrocketing with the majority being first time gun owners. Naturally, by introducing an innovative, advanced, and patented technology solution like GunAlert to new gun owners, from certified instructors, is the perfect direct to consumer channel for us,” stated Kevin La Rue, MetAlert Marketing Director.“If you're a parent with children in the house, or carry your firearms in your car, or a myriad of other situations where your gun is not in your line of sight, GunAlert and its monitoring service provides that invaluable peace of mind,” continued La Rue.

The S.A.F.E. program provides firearm safety instructors the ability to teach about new groundbreaking gun safety and storage technology, offer a discount to their students on any GunAlert purchase, and participate in a revenue share or affiliate compensation on both unit sales + referrals to other instructors, all while expanding their certified instructor credentials and being on the leading edge of firearm safety.

The 3-in-1 GunAlert safety solution was created by gun owners with gun safety as a top priority. It incorporates a 14-inch steel cable lock with GPS/Cellular technology, that supports responsible gun ownership and helps prevent unnecessary firearm tragedies. This patented technology is sensitive enough to alert you as soon as your gun is moved, and through the GunAlert app (Android and iOS) you can securely view your gun's exact location and monitor all unauthorized movements if the gun is stolen. GunAlert has strong support from the 2A community, Law Enforcement, and non-profits like

The American Legion / Be the One , and Walk the Talk America .

To learn more about the S.A.F.E. program go to

About MetAlert, Inc.

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and licensing of GPS wearable technology, asset recovery services, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. The Company delivers comprehensive global solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity.

Notable achievements include GunAlert the world's first all in one firearm safety solution gun lock with patented motion sensor and GPS theft recovery. And the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole®, a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. Military Government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises.

