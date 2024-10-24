Legend Biotech To Host Investor Conference Call On Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, will host a call for investors at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, to review third-quarter 2024 results.

During the webcast and conference call, senior leaders will provide an overview of Legend Biotech's performance for the quarter.

Investors and other interested parties may join the live webcast of the call via this weblink .

A replay version of the webcast and news release will be available through the Investor Relations section of Legend Biotech's website under the Events and Presentation section approximately two hours after the call concludes.

ABOUT LEGEND BIOTECH

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell (gd T) and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

Learn more at and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

