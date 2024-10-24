Botafogo Crushes Peñarol, Nears Historic Libertadores Final

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Botafogo stands on the brink of its first-ever Libertadores final after a commanding 5-0 victory over Peñarol. The match took place at Nilton Santos during the first leg of the semifinals.



The first half lacked excitement, but the second half exploded with goals. Savarino scored twice, while Alexander Barboza, Luiz Henrique, and Igor Jesus each added one to secure the win.



The return match is scheduled for next Wednesday in Montevideo. Botafogo can afford to lose by up to three goals and still advance. Peñarol needs a five-goal victory to progress.



Peñarol started aggressively, preventing Botafogo from applying early pressure. Despite their efforts, no dangerous chances emerged initially.



The visitors had their first opportunity at the 24-minute mark when Rodrigo Perez's shot was saved by John. Leo Fernandez attempted an Olympic goal from the corner, but Botafogo's goalkeeper was alert.







Following this scare, Botafogo improved but struggled against Peñarol's solid defense. Their first significant attempt came at 45 minutes when Luiz Henrique forced a save from Aguerre with a cross-shot. The score remained tied at halftime.

Dominant Performance by Botafogo in the Second Half

In the second half, Botafogo adopted an attacking stance and nearly scored within a minute through Savarino, but Aguerre saved. However, at five minutes, Savarino scored after receiving a precise pass from Luiz Henrique, putting Botafogo ahead.



Continuing their offensive momentum, Botafogo scored again at nine minutes when Igor Jesus set up Barboza from a corner kick.



Peñarol attempted to respond but left gaps in their defense. At 13 minutes, Vitinho's low cross found Savarino, who netted the third goal.



Peñarol tried to fight back with a free-kick from Leo Fernandez but failed to score. Botafogo countered when Igor Jesus headed over from a corner.



Botafogo maintained pressure and extended their lead to four goals at 28 minutes. Luiz Henrique was released into the box and chipped Aguerre skillfully.



Exploiting Peñarol 's defensive lapses, Botafogo scored their fifth goal at 33 minutes. Savarino's shot was parried by Aguerre, allowing Igor Jesus to head in the rebound.



Peñarol threatened again with a free-kick from Leo Fernández at 37 minutes. In the final moments, Botafogo slowed down and managed their substantial lead effectively.

