SK Hynix Achieves Record $5 Billion Quarterly Profit Driven By A.I. Chip Demand

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip manufacturer, posted remarkable results for the third quarter of 2024. The company's operating reached 7 trillion won ($5 billion), marking a 29% increase from the previous year.



The company's revenue climbed to 17.6 trillion won, setting a new quarterly record with a 7% year-over-year growth. This success stems primarily from the robust demand for artificial intelligence memory chips.



High Memory (HBM) chips emerged as the star performer, with sales surging more than 70% compared to the previous quarter. SK Hynix maintains a near-exclusive position as the supplier of these advanced chips to Nvidia, strengthening its market presence.







The company's success stands in sharp contrast to its main competitor, Samsung Electronics. Samsung recently reported a 12.8% decline in operating profit and issued an apology to shareholders. This development highlights SK Hynix's growing dominance in the AI chip sector.



The latest results mark a significant turnaround from the third quarter of 2023, when the company faced challenges due to slower memory chip sales . The robust performance reflects the company's successful pivot toward AI-focused products.



Data center clients continue to drive strong demand for AI memory solutions. SK Hynix's strategic focus on premium products, particularly HBM chips, positions the company for continued growth in the expanding AI technology market.

