EU To Contribute To Int'l. Conf. In Support Of Lebanon -- Borrell

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell voiced hope that the international on Lebanon, due in Paris tomorrow, October 24, would be "an important occasion to mobilise urgent and economic support for the Lebanese people and the country's sovereignty."

"As EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, I will carry a message defining the main steps aiming at reaching that goal and the European Union's contribution to it," he said in a press release on Wednesday.

Borrell stressed that military operations in Lebanon have caused "an unacceptable number of civilian casualties and unbearable level of destruction across the country, making the situation of Lebanon - a country already affected by a multitude of crises - even more fragile." (end)

