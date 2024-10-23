White House Denounces Attack On Turkish Aerospace Firm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby condemned the attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) in Ankara which left several casualties on Wednesday.

"I do want to start by extending our thoughts to the of the horrible terrorist attack in Ankara, Turkiye this morning," Kirby said at a press briefing.

"Our prayers are with all of those affected and their families, and of course also the people of Turkiye at this very difficult time.

"Now, Turkish authorities, as they said, are investigating this as a possible terrorist attack.

"And while we don't yet know the motive or who is exactly behind it, we strongly condemn this -- this act of violence," he added.

Earlier today, Turkish Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said at least five people were killed in the attack, including the two attackers, and 14 others injured, including three in critical condition. (end)

rsr









MENAFN23102024000071011013ID1108813277