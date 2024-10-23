Greenland Extends Detention Of Anti-Whaling Activist Watson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Copenhagen: A Greenland court on Wednesday extended the detention of anti-whaling activist Paul Watson for three more weeks, pending a decision on his possible extradition to Japan for an altercation with whalers in 2010.

This marks the fourth extension of his detention since Watson was arrested in July in Nuuk, capital of the Danish autonomous territory.

"The court in Greenland has today decided that Paul Watson shall continue to be detained until November 13, 2024 in order to ensure his presence in connection with the decision on extradition," Greenland said in a statement.

Police added that Watson had immediately appealed the decision.

Watson was arrested on July 21 when his ship docked to refuel in Nuuk on its way to "intercept" a Japanese whaling vessel in the North Pacific, according to his foundation.

He was detained on a 2012 Japanese arrest warrant that accuses him of causing damage to a whaling ship in the Antarctic in 2010 and injuring a whaler.

Watson, who featured in the reality TV series "Whale Wars", founded Sea Shepherd and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF) and is known for radical tactics including confrontations with whaling ships at sea.