Colorbar Revolutionizes Beauty With Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation And CGI Magic

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23rd October 2024: Colorbar, a leader in beauty innovation, proudly unveils its latest breakthrough - Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation, presented through a one-of-a-kind CGI campaign. The product is aptly titled as 'Glow Like Never Before,' and the campaign captures the product's essence through a visually striking CGI video, positioning the Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation as a game-changer in the beauty industry.



In line with Colorbar's philosophy of Made for Magic,' the Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation is not just about glow, it's about bringing innovation to life with products that are backed by science, to ignite the magic that lies within. Furthermore, this campaign blends the worlds of beauty and cutting-edge technology, reflecting Colorbar's commitment to redefining the beauty experience.



Mr. Samir Krishan Modi, Founder and Managing Director of Colorbar, commented on the launch, stating, \"The introduction of the Crystal Glow range represents a significant step forward in beauty innovation, with the Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation at the forefront, offering flawless coverage and a naturally radiant glow. This range reinforces our commitment to offering science-backed beauty solutions that inspire confidence and creativity. Rooted in the philosophy of 'Made for Magic,' this launch aims to evoke the inner magic, empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty. The CGI video for the launch of the Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation further highlights our dedication to delivering a more immersive and engaging consumer experience by seamlessly blending the physical and digital worlds.”



The Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation introduces a hybrid formula that combines the benefits of BB, CC, and DD creams in a singular product, offering both flawless coverage and an all-day radiant glow. Lightweight, hydrating, and packed with skin-loving ingredients, it's designed to elevate everyday beauty routines, providing a naturally luminous finish that lasts from morning to night.



In a bold move, Colorbar's CGI initiative goes beyond traditional advertising with its innovative integration of digital technology. The CGI video has already garnered attention from Mad Over Marketing and The Word Magazine, further amplifying its impact. This marks a significant step forward in Colorbar's product marketing strategy, reinforcing the brand\'s commitment to breaking boundaries and embracing futuristic, science-backed beauty solutions that are truly Made for Magic.



The Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation, priced at Rs. 1,499, is now available across all Colorbar stores and official website, as well as e-commerce platforms like Nykaa and Myntra, and retail outlets such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, and more.



Explore the future of beauty and #GlowLikeNeverBefore with Colorbar's Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation, where technology meets everyday radiance.



About Colorbar



Colorbar believes that it is everyone's birth right to express themselves and unleash the magic that lies within. It takes the liberty to dive into a world of magic with confidence, and reveal your inner thoughts, ideas and dreams through beauty and style for all. The unswerving idea behind 'You and Colorbar are Made for Magic' is for one to build limitless possibilities and extravagantly evolve with flair, drama and irresistible charm. While the brand's philosophy gravitates towards the purpose of empowering every soul, every gender and celebrating all in their own eccentric elements, the 8-pointed Colorbar star, the mnemonic, points towards the direction that represents absolute freedom, resonating with the symbol of the formidable power of magic.



Born and raised in India, Colorbar forayed into the beauty industry looking for creative formulas to bring an unparalleled experience to its consumers. The brand follows the belief of - change being the only constant, and ensures that it leads with quality in every step of the way. The brand also signifies the promise of being your truest self, unapologetically. With the essence of gender-neutrality and inclusivity being at its heart, Colorbar envisions a world full of beauty and originality.





Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Sheryl Dadarwal

Email :...