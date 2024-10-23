Fathom Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call For Thursday, November 7, 2024, At 5:00 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARY, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fathom Holdings (Nasdaq: FTHM ) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end services integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will hold a call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Call Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: 888-999-3182

International: 848-280-6330

Passcode: Fathom Holdings, Inc.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website .

A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51486

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit .

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover

and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Fathom Holdings Inc.

