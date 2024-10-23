Fathom Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call For Thursday, November 7, 2024, At 5:00 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CARY, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM ) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end Real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.
Call Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free: 888-999-3182
International: 848-280-6330
Passcode: Fathom Holdings, Inc.
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website .
A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 51486
About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit .
Investor Contact:
Matt Glover
and Clay Liolios
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
[email protected]
SOURCE Fathom Holdings Inc.
