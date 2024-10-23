Military Fatalities In Mexico Surge 41% Under López Obrador

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During Andrés Manuel López Obrador's presidency, military deaths in operations against drug trafficking and firearms laws rose by 41.1%, according to the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).



From December 1, 2018, to September 30, 2024, a total of 261 military personnel died due to various causes, including firearm assaults, vehicle accidents, and drowning.



This figure surpasses the 185 military deaths recorded during Enrique Peña Nieto's term. Compared to Felipe Calderón's administration, which saw 357 fatalities from December 1, 2006, to November 30, 2012, López Obrador 's period showed a 26.9% decrease.



In López Obrador's first full year, there were 25 military deaths. The number dropped to 11 in 2020 but increased to 47 in 2021. In 2022, the figure decreased again to 37.



However, in 2023, the death toll peaked at 90. By the end of his term in 2024, there were an additional 50 fatalities.





Key Regions

Sedena data revealed that military deaths occurred in 27 of Mexico 's 32 states during López Obrador's presidency. Five states accounted for over half of these deaths.



Tamaulipas recorded the highest number with 45 fatalities. Sinaloa followed with 27, Michoacán with 22, Jalisco with 20, and Guerrero with 19.



Conversely, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Morelos, Querétaro, and Quintana Roo each reported only one death. Notably, Yucatán, Tlaxcala, Colima, Campeche, and Aguascalientes reported no fatalities.



Firearm assaults were the leading cause of military deaths, with 132 cases. Vehicle accidents resulted in 84 deaths. Illnesses accounted for 11 fatalities.



Air accidents caused ten deaths, while drowning accounted for five. During López Obrador's term, there were a total of 1,543 assaults on military personnel.



The year with the most incidents was 2024, with 283 cases. Regarding assailant fatalities, there were a total of 1,182 incidents; the peak year was 2020 with 233 deaths.



This data highlights significant challenges faced by military forces under López Obrador's administration and underscores ongoing security issues in Mexico.

