Modi applauds ‘strong friendship’ with Russia

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi has celebrated the “close coordination and deep friendship” between India and Russia during bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir at the BRICS Summit in Kazan. The leaders engaged in talks that underscored their nations' strategic partnership, with Putin noting the ongoing expansion of cooperation between their countries. He remarked on the strengthened ties, pointing to increased collaboration between their legislatures, continuous communication between foreign ministers, and positive trends in bilateral trade.



Putin emphasized Moscow's appreciation for Indian-Russian collaboration within BRICS, highlighting that both nations are founding members of the grouping. He humorously noted their rapport, suggesting that their close relationship allows for understanding without the need for translation.



Modi, on his second visit to Russia this year, reiterated that these trips signify the enduring friendship and coordination between the two nations. He reflected on a previous meeting in Moscow in July, which he felt had further strengthened cooperation across various sectors.



The economic relationship between India and Russia has seen significant growth, with bilateral trade nearly tripling over the past two years to approximately $65 billion. This surge has been largely driven by India's increased imports of energy, fertilizers, and coal from Russia. During their July discussions, Modi and Putin set an ambitious target of reaching $100 billion in trade by 2030. However, both leaders acknowledged the importance of addressing the existing trade imbalance, as Indian exports to Russia were notably lower, totaling less than $5 billion in the previous fiscal year.

MENAFN23102024000045015687ID1108810887