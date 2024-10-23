Modi praises BRICS partnerships

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi has expressed strong support for the recent expansion of BRICS, highlighting its growing inclusivity and its potential for advancing global initiatives. Speaking ahead of the 16th annual summit, Modi noted that the addition of six emerging market countries—Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—during last year’s summit has enriched the group's agenda for addressing pressing global issues. He emphasized the significance of BRICS as a platform for fostering dialogue on development, climate change, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges.



As he prepares for his visit to Kazan, Russia, Modi highlighted the trip's importance in reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and Russia. This journey marks his second visit to Russia in 2023, following a July trip focused on enhancing bilateral relations, where leaders announced ambitious goals to increase trade to $100 billion by 2030. Modi's July visit attracted scrutiny from Western nations, particularly the US, due to its timing alongside significant NATO discussions involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



In August, Modi met with Zelensky in Kiev, reaffirming India's commitment to resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, underscoring India's balanced approach in international relations amidst geopolitical tensions.

