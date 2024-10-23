Major US stock exchanges begin Monday with losses

(MENAFN) Major US stock exchanges began the week on a negative note, opening with losses on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 66 points, equivalent to a 0.15 percent decrease, bringing it to 43,210 by 9:39 a.m. EDT (1339 GMT). Similarly, the S&P 500 fell by seven points, or 0.12 percent, settling at 5,858, while the Nasdaq Composite experienced a loss of 15 points, reflecting a 0.8 percent drop to 18,470.



In the bond market, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the "fear index," surged by 4.9 percent, reaching 18.90. This increase indicates a growing sense of unease among investors regarding market stability. Additionally, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond rose by 1.66 percent, now standing at 4.143 percent. This uptick in yields typically reflects investor sentiment and expectations about future economic conditions.



The US dollar index also experienced a slight rise, increasing by 0.16 percent to reach 103.63. In contrast, the euro lost ground against the dollar, trading down 0.15 percent at USD1.0848. This fluctuation in currency values can impact international trade and investments, highlighting ongoing shifts in the foreign exchange market.



On a more positive note for commodity markets, precious metals performed well. Gold prices climbed by 0.7 percent, reaching USD2,739 per ounce, while silver saw a 1.3 percent increase, trading at USD34.07 per ounce. In the energy sector, oil prices experienced a boost of around 1.6 percent, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, priced at USD74.22 per barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate trading at USD69.28 per barrel.

