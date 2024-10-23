Heather Ripley Named One Of The Top Women In HVAC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ACHR NEWS' annual list celebrates women who are transforming the industry, with the CEO of the leading home service PR agency among the honorees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACHR NEWS, has named Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR , an award-winning public relations agency specializing in the home service, franchising, and B2B industries, as one of its 2024 Top Women in HVAC. The winners, selected from more than 300 entries, were honored last night in Dallas at the 21st annual Women in HVACR .

Heather Ripley receives recognition as one of the Top Women in HVAC at the 21st annual Women in HVACR conference held Oct. 21-23 in Dallas.

"It's humbling to be listed alongside all these incredible women who serve the HVAC industry," Ripley said. "This recognition validates the vision my team and I have to provide exceptional public relations services to companies in the skilled trades so that they get the credibility and recognition they deserve. We take great pleasure in helping service business owners and B2B companies serving the trades grow their businesses and realize their dreams."

"The ACHR NEWS thinks it is important to recognize women doing great things in the HVAC industry. Hopefully that leads to more women getting into the industry," said Kyle Gargaro, ACHR NEWS Editorial Director. "All of these women have made a mark on the HVAC industry and continue to do so. While they serve in different areas of the industry, each is making a contribution to both improve the industry and make it a more welcoming career for females."

After working in public relations and marketing for a number of years, Ripley decided to open her own agency in her hometown of Maryville, Tennessee, in 2013. She grew up in a blue-collar family and learned early on how important the trades are in keeping the country running. In 2008, Ripley served as the marketing and public relations manager for Clockwork Home Services, then parent company of three franchise brands, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and Mister Sparky. Ripley secured a spot for the company on the 2009 Celebrity Apprentice.

In 2021, Ripley published her book, "Next Level Now: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for your Home Service Business," which has helped countless home service business owners differentiate themselves from their competitors. The book has been praised by Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan, and Ellen Rohr, co-founder of Zoom Drain.

Ripley PR quickly established itself as one of the top PR agencies representing the skilled trades industry.

While women make up 47% of the workforce in the United States, they are still underrepresented in the trades, making up only about 5% of the workers in those industries, Ripley said.

"Women have served in the HVAC industry in various positions, from customer service representatives to technicians to owners and managers for decades, but often fly below the radar," she said. "We applaud ACHR NEWS and Women in HVACR for their efforts to showcase these women who inspire others to consider a career in the trades."

Ripley PR, which was named to Newsweek's list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024 , and Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 5 Franchise PR Agencies, offers a variety of services, including media relations, crisis management, and content strategies, with a focus on helping businesses grow. The agency's unique experience in the skilled trades helps its clients build brand awareness and a positive reputation .

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing, BRB and franchising. Ripley PR was named one of America's Best PR Agencies by Forbes Magazine in 2021 and was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024. The agency has also earned a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for seven consecutive years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. For more information, visit or call 865-977-1973 .

