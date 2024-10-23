Trudeau claims that India backs criminal activities in Canada

(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of tensions between Canada and India, Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau publicly accused the Indian of making a “fundamental error” by allegedly supporting violence on Canadian soil. These comments come in the wake of allegations from the Royal Canadian Mounted (RCMP), which claimed that Indian government agents were involved in “widespread violence,” including homicide, posing a “serious threat to public safety.”



The accusations are tied to an ongoing investigation into the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in a Vancouver suburb in June 2023. Trudeau had previously suggested Indian involvement in Nijjar's assassination without presenting evidence, a claim that has been firmly denied by New Delhi. India has repeatedly requested proof to support these serious allegations.



In the aftermath of the police announcement, diplomatic relations between the two countries took a hit, leading to a tit-for-tat expulsion of six diplomats from each side, including high commissioners. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly stated that the decision to expel the diplomats was made after police had gathered “ample, clear and concrete evidence” identifying six individuals as persons of interest in the Nijjar case.



At a news conference on Monday, Trudeau emphasized that it was clear the Indian government had miscalculated by thinking it could engage in criminal activities against Canadians without consequences. He stated, “No country, especially a democracy that values the rule of law, can accept such a fundamental violation of its sovereignty.”



In response, New Delhi accused Trudeau's administration of orchestrating a “deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains.” The Indian government expressed its intention to withdraw its diplomats, citing a lack of faith in Canada’s commitment to ensuring their security.



This diplomatic crisis highlights the complex and often fraught relationship between Canada and India, particularly regarding issues involving the Sikh diaspora and separatist movements. As both nations grapple with the fallout from these allegations, the potential for further diplomatic repercussions looms large, raising questions about future relations and collaboration.

