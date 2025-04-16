Panama Municipal Services Will Soon Be Able To Be Paid In Cryptocurrency: Mayor Mayer Mizrachi -
According to the mayor, Central America's financial mecca was lagging behind on this issue. “Legally, it's simple: the Mayor's Office receives dollars, but there's an intermediary who receives the crypto, transforms it into dollars, and takes it to the Mayor's Office,” he added. Mizrachi said that once they have formalized the agreement with the bank, an official announcement will be made. “This allows for the free movement of cryptocurrencies throughout the economy and throughout government,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment