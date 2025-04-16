Minister Koval Announces Changes In Support Of Ukraine's Livestock Farming

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is working to transition from short-term to medium-term planning in the development of the cattle sector in the livestock farming industry, which had reduced by more than 14 times in the past 30 years and more.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Vitalii Koval in a video interview with Ukrinform, which is yet to be posted.

“In 1991, Ukraine kept 28 million head of cattle. As of January 1, 2025, it is 2.029 million, i.e. the decline is around 14 times. We have directed certain government programmes to livestock farming, i.e. improving the genetics of livestock, partial compensation for the construction of farms, etc. Now, we are deciding on the amount of resources that we can allocate for this. But, there will be support and, most importantly, we are currently working to transition from short-term to medium-term planning,” Koval told.

In his words, investment planning in the livestock industry takes from 18 to 36 months. Thus, as noted by the minister, it is important for farmers starting a project to understand that, in two-three years, they will receive financial support to develop their business.

A reminder that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine endorsed the Concept of the State Targeted Economic Programme of Livestock Farming Development until 2033.

According to the Concept, the State Targeted Economic Programme of Livestock Farming Development should meet the domestic market demand for safe and high-quality livestock products. The programme is expected to create progressive forms of entrepreneurship, namely with regard to farming, which will promote integration into the agricultural market.