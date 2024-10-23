Temperatures Dip Below Seasonal Average, Breezy Conditions Expected Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 23 (Petra) – Wednesday's weather sees temperatures dipping below the seasonal average, with pleasant autumn conditions across most regions.The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy milder temperatures, while southeastern winds are expected to pick up in the east, adding a slight chill to the air.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Thursday will bring similar conditions, with comfortable weather dominating most areas and moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley and Aqaba. Gusty southeastern winds will continue, especially in the eastern regions.On Friday, temperatures will remain cooler than usual for this time of year, keeping the weather refreshingly pleasant in most regions.The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will maintain moderate conditions, with clouds appearing at medium altitudes in the east. Winds will again intensify at intervals, causing dusty conditions in desert areas.Saturday offers a slight rise in temperatures, bringing gentle autumn weather to the highlands and moderate conditions elsewhere. There will be scattered clouds, and winds will stay southeasterly, with occasional strong gusts.Today's temperatures in eastern Amman will range from 21 C to 10 C, while in the west, they will fall between 19 C and 8 C. Northern highlands will range between 19 C and 8 C, and Sharah mountains from 18 C to 7 C. In the Badia, temperatures are expected to range from 22 C to 9 C, with the plains seeing 20 C to 10 C.The Jordan Valley will range between 28 C and 16 C in the north and 30 C to 18 C in the south. The Dead Sea will see temperatures from 29 C to 17 C, while Aqaba will enjoy a range of 29 C to 18 C.