Qatar Boat Show 2024 Set For November 6-9 At Old Doha Port

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural edition of the Qatar Boat Show 2024 is set for November 6-9 at Old Doha Port.

The highly anticipated marine event sets the stage for incredible showcases of luxury superyachts and marine vessels, outstanding innovation, thrilling watersports and activities, riveting entertainment, delicious dining experiences, and more.

The Qatar Boat Show will be an incredible immersion into Qatar's vibrant maritime culture.

Visitors can explore different areas at the Qatar Boat Show for a variety of entertainment and activities. At the Shoreline Display, visitors can witness the incredible lineup of on-ground boats from the latest leisure boats and sleek speedboats from over 350 marine brands, Al Dar Marine, Doha Craft Marine, and Jassim Ahmed Al Lingawi Trading.

At the Oceanic Display, visitors can view impeccable craftsmanship and innovative yachts on the water from Aldhaen Marine, Al Fajer Marine, Gulf Craft, Princess Yachts, Sanlorenzo Yachts, Sunseeker, Cranchi and Sirena Yachts. Qatar Boat Show will also host prominent yachting lifestyle brands including Benetti, Feadship, Oceanco, and Turquoise Yachts.

People can discover over 100 brands for watersports and fishing equipment and enthralling live demonstrations at the Watersports Area. Thrilling watersport adventures and shows await, from stand-up paddling to kayaking and canoeing to jet skiing to paddle boarding.

Visitors can watch the dynamic Qatar Boat Show competitions, enchanting dancing fountains, and spectacular live music performances, and view the exciting car parade, equestrian display, dragon boat show, and night fireworks.

For a taste of the marine industry, exhibitor booths will showcase the latest innovative technology and equipment.

The inaugural Qatar Boat Show is sponsored by the Ministry of Transport, Strategic Partner; Qatar Airways, Official Airline Partner; Visit Qatar, Destination Partner; Alkass Sports Channel, Strategic Media Partner; Mwani Qatar, Platinum Sponsor; Qterminals, Gold Sponsor; and Alfardan Premier Motors, Official Car Partner, and The World of Yachts, Official Magazine Partner.