Qatar International Art Festival From November 25

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 6th edition of the Qatar International Art festival 2024 is set to be held on November 25-30, 2024.

Organised by the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara in collaboration with MAPS International WLL, the festival brings together over 350 artists representing 72 countries who will showcase their artworks that feature a variety of fine and visual arts techniques.

In addition, the event will launch 14 activities, foremost of which are sculpture exhibition, which showcases a thousand artworks, in addition to panel discussions, art workshops, and a live painting event in front of the audience, alongside cultural tours, musical evenings, and fashion shows inspired by the participating artwork.

The Qatar International Art Festival will culminate with an awards ceremony honouring the outstanding artworks on November 30.