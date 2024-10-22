Brazil’S, Egypt’S Fms Put G20 On The Agenda

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The foreign ministers of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, and Egypt, Badr Abdelatty, discussed the G20 and the conflict in the Middle East, among other topics, during a meeting held on Tuesday (22) in Kazan, Russia.

According to information published on the Brazil's Foreign 's social media, the two foreign ministers agreed on the risks of inaction by the international community regarding the“humanitarian tragedy in Gaza,” the Israeli on Lebanon, and the potential for regional escalation of the conflict.

Vieira and Abdelatty are in Russia to participate in the summit meeting of the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. Vieira represents President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the meeting. Brazil will take over the presidency of the BRICS in 2025 and is the current president of the G20, a group that brings together the world's largest economies. In November, Rio de Janeiro will host the G20 summit.

Vieira and Abdelatty also discussed Egypt's participation in the G20, the topics to be addressed at the BRICS summit, and Brazil's presidency of the bloc next year.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Brazil Foreign Ministry

