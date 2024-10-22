India, Singapore Agree To Deepen Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- India and Singapore on Tuesday agreed to cement defense ties during talks as part of the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue held in New Delhi.

Indian Defense said in a statement that Defense Rajnath Singh and his Singaporean counterpart Dr Ng Eng Hen who co-chaired the Dialogue acknowledged the deep and long-standing bilateral defence relations based on shared outlook on regional peace, stability and security.

"Both ministers expressed satisfaction at the growing defence cooperation between the two countries.

There have been regular engagements between the Armed Forces of the two countries in recent years," the statement said.

Both the sides agreed to cement defence cooperation and explore new avenues. "They also agreed to extend bilateral agreement on Joint Military Training Army for the next five years," the statement said.

Both nations agreed to deepen industry cooperation and exploring collaboration in new areas like automation and Artificial Intelligence.

Indian defense minister thanked his counterpart for Singapore's support as country coordinator for India in ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting.

On his part, the visiting Defence Minister of Singapore acknowledged that India is a strategic voice for Asia's peace and stability.

Dr Ng Eng Hen also met President of India Droupadi Murmu who noted the need for closer collaboration between defence research and development teams of both countries, to benefit from the latest expertise and technological advancements in the defence domain. (end)

atk







