Latam Airlines Targets Expansion As Rivals Struggle

The Latam Group is ready to spread its wings across Latin America. CEO Roberto Alvo shared this optimistic outlook at an investor event in New York City.



The gathering celebrated Latam's return to the New York after its restructuring. Alvo expressed confidence in Latam's future growth.



He pointed to the airline's strong position in key markets like São Paulo and Bogotá. The CEO highlighted how Latam's early restructuring gives it an edge over competitors still sorting out their finances.



Latam has already increased its share in Brazil from 34% in 2019 to 40% in mid-2024. This growth comes as rivals like Gol and Azul face financial challenges.



Gol is undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy while Azul renegotiates with creditors. The airline's dominance in Latin America is clear.







Alvo noted that 42% of passengers flying within the region choose Latam. He sees great potential for air travel growth in Latin America due to geography and limited ground infrastructure.

Positioned for Growth and Sustainability Leadership

Current air travel rates in Latin America lag behind North America. The International Air Transport Association reports 0.6 flights per person annually in Latin America, compared to 2.5 in North America. This gap suggests room for expansion.



Alvo identified decarbonization as the industry's biggest challenge this century. He stressed Latam's commitment to leading sustainability efforts in Latin America. The airline aims for sustainable aviation fuel to make up 5% of its fuel use by 2030.



Latam's financial health allows it to pursue growth opportunities. The airline can now benefit from tough decisions made during its restructuring. As some competitors struggle or exit the market, Lata sees a chance to expand its reach.



The CEO emphasized Latin America's unique needs for aviation policies. He cautioned against simply adopting European regulations, which might harm the region's industry.



Latam is working to develop suitable policies for Latin American airlines. With its house in order and competitors facing headwinds, Latam is positioned for takeoff.



In short, the airline's renewed listing on the New York Stock Exchange symbolizes its comeback. Latam now looks to the future, aiming to connect more of Latin America's vast geography.

