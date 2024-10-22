عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SEI Increases Stock Share Repurchase Program By $400 Million


10/22/2024 4:46:41 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKS, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $400 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $429 million, which includes $29 million remaining under the company existing share repurchase authorization.

About SEI®
 SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC ) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets-for growth today and in the future. As of June 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.5 trillion in assets. For more information, please visit seic.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Contact:



Brad Burke

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-5350

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN22102024003732001241ID1108808147


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search