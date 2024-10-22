SEI Increases Stock Share Repurchase Program By $400 Million
Date
10/22/2024 4:46:41 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OAKS, Pa., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $400 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $429 million, which includes $29 million remaining under the company existing share repurchase authorization.
About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC ) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets-for growth today and in the future. As of June 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.5 trillion in assets. For more information, please visit seic.
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
|
|
Brad Burke
|
Leslie Wojcik
|
SEI
|
SEI
|
+1 610-676-5350
|
+1 610-676-4191
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE SEI Investments Company
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN22102024003732001241ID1108808147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.