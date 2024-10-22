Halifax Group Promotes Davis Hostetter To Managing Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Will Morrissett Also Joins as Vice President

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a middle private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies, today announced that it has promoted Davis Hostetter to Managing Director from Principal. The firm also announced it has hired Will Morrissett as a Vice President.

Mr. Hostetter joined Halifax in 2017. As a member of Halifax's senior team, his responsibilities include identifying, evaluating, and executing investments and supporting portfolio companies. In his seven years with the firm, Hostetter has been a key member of the firm's outsourced business services team, helping to lead investments in facilities services business Case FMS, specialty staffing business The Liberty Group, and IT services asset Trimech. He is an active board member at StrataTech Education Group, Case FMS, and Liberty.

Mr. Morrissett, who will be based in the firm's Washington headquarters, comes to Halifax after completing his MBA from Columbia Business School. Previously, he was an investment banking analyst at Piper Sandler Companies and an associate at Pamlico Capital. He earned a B.A. in History from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Scott Plumridge, Halifax Managing Partner, said, "We are delighted to recognize Davis with this well-deserved promotion. He has meaningfully influenced and shaped the successes at our firm and across our portfolio over the past few years, and we look forward to his continued contributions. We also welcome Will to Halifax and are excited to have him join our team as we strive to deliver exceptional value to both our partner companies and our investors."

"Davis has become a key member of the Halifax senior team, known for his leadership, investment acumen, portfolio management capabilities, and positive influence on the firm's culture," said

Chris Cathcart, Halifax Managing Partner. "At the same time, we are always thrilled to attract new talent and are happy to bring Will on board. His solid lower middle-market experience will add to our team's strength as we pursue rewarding strategies and build great companies."

About Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit



Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert

203-570-6462

[email protected]

SOURCE Halifax Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED