4Th Edition Of J&K Open Golf Tourney To Begin On Oct 23

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Oct 22 (IANS) The fourth edition of the J&K Open tournament, being organised by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, and J&K Tourism, will begin on October 23 at the pristine Jammu Tawi Golf Course in Jammu.

The total prize purse for the event is Rs 50 lakh. The event will be held on October 27.

Commissioner Secretary, of Tourism, announced the event while addressing a press on Tuesday at Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

The Commissioner Secretary welcomed the participants, sponsors and media to this prestigious event in Jammu while emphasising the gala as a celebration of golf, tourism and camaraderie.

She informed that the tournament is being supported by presenting partner J&K Tourism as well as host venue Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

She said that Jammu and Kashmir is home to some of the top tourist destinations in the country.

Jammu, bestowed with breathtaking scenic beauty amidst the proud mountain ranges exhibits all the qualities that make it a sought-after tourist destination.

Among the most popular tourist attractions in the Jammu region are the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, Amar Mahal Palace, Mubarak Mandi Palace and Patnitop, to name a few.

“The tournament is part of J&K Tourism's great initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region. J&K is blessed with some spectacular golf courses such as Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Royal Springs Golf Course Srinagar, Pahalgam Golf Course and Gulmarg Golf Club. These courses provide a heavenly experience to the golfers”, maintained the Commissioner Secretary.

The top Indian professionals participating in the event included Shaurya Binu, Varun Parikh, Olympian Udayan Mane, Sachin Baisoya, Shankar Das, M Dharma and Abhinav Lohan, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Americans Dominic Piccirillo and Digraj Singh Gill, Canadian Sukhraj Singh Gill, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Mohammad Akbar Hossain and Mohammad Jakiruzzaman Jakir and Nepal's Subash Tamang.

Jammu Tawi Golf Course is an 18-hole course, designed by internationally renowned designer Col. KD Bagga. The course was commissioned on 24th April 2011.